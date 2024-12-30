Punjab releases 9.92 crore for Scheduled Caste students’ scholarships

The Punjab government has released ₹9.92 crore to 1,503 institutions across the state for students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category studying in classes XI and XII, social justice, empowerment, and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur said on Monday. ₹ 59.34 crore of the ₹ 92 crore allocated for the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme has already been distributed to 256 institutions, with efforts underway to clear the remaining payments to other institutions. (HT File)

She added that ₹59.34 crore of the ₹92 crore allocated for the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme has already been distributed to 256 institutions, with efforts underway to clear the remaining payments to other institutions.

Dr. Kaur emphasised that the ₹92 crore was allocated to cover 40% of the fee payments for students from government institutions and those studying outside the state, for the academic years 2017-18 to 2019-20. She also revealed that for the academic year 2024-25, the Punjab government has earmarked ₹245 crore under the scheme to provide financial assistance to SC students.

SAD slams AAP over scholarship delay

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to release 62.5% of the allocated amount for the PMS scheme for SC students. SAD leader and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema pointed out that only ₹92 crore out of the total ₹245 crore for the 2024-25 academic year has been disbursed, admitting in government advertisements that just 37.5% of the funds have been released, with the remaining 62.5% yet to be distributed.