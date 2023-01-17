Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Roadways, PRTC income rose by 42% in 10 months: Transport minister

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said PRTC collected ₹665.30 crore during the said period, while its earning in 2021 was mere ₹446.83 crore

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that Punjab Roadways and PRTC earned 1,247.22 crore between March and December 2022, logging a 41.8% increase from the previous year’s collection. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In the first 10 months of chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state, Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) witnessed 42% increase in their revenue, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Monday.

He said that Punjab Roadways and PRTC earned 1,247.22 crore between March and December 2022, logging a 41.8% increase from the previous year’s collection.

The minister said PRTC collected 665.30 crore during the said period, while its earning in 2021 was mere 446.83 crore.

Similarly, the income of Punjab Roadways was 581.92 crore, which was 149.2 crore more than the corresponding time in 2021, Bhullar said.

He said the Mann government has spent 558.85 crore on providing free travel facility to women in the buses of Punjab Roadways and PRTC from April to December 2022, while 313.46 crore was spent during the corresponding period the year before that.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
