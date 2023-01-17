Punjab Roadways, PRTC income rose by 42% in 10 months: Transport minister

In the first 10 months of chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state, Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) witnessed 42% increase in their revenue, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Monday.

He said that Punjab Roadways and PRTC earned ₹1,247.22 crore between March and December 2022, logging a 41.8% increase from the previous year’s collection.

The minister said PRTC collected ₹665.30 crore during the said period, while its earning in 2021 was mere ₹446.83 crore.

Similarly, the income of Punjab Roadways was ₹581.92 crore, which was ₹149.2 crore more than the corresponding time in 2021, Bhullar said.

He said the Mann government has spent ₹558.85 crore on providing free travel facility to women in the buses of Punjab Roadways and PRTC from April to December 2022, while ₹313.46 crore was spent during the corresponding period the year before that.