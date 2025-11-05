Punjab: SAD leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann held for 2024 Jalalabad clash

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann was arrested in Chandigarh on Tuesday night in connection with a clash that broke out outside the block development and panchayat officer’s (BDPO) office at Jalalabad in Fazilka district last year. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann was arrested in Chandigarh on Tuesday night in connection with a 2024 clash in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district in October last year. (File photo)

“A special police team apprehended Vardev Singh,” said a senior official privy to the situation, while efforts to contact the Fazilka senior superintendent of police proved futile.

According to officials, the incident dates back to October 2024, when a clash between rival groups escalated into violence, with allegations of stone-pelting and even firing. During the unrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar, contesting for the post of sarpanch from Muhammad Wala village, sustained a bullet injury to his chest.

Police registered a case against SAD leaders Vardev Singh Noni Mann, his brother Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Ferozepur, Harpinder Singh Mann, and 15-20 unidentified persons under Sections 109, 115(2), 351 (2), 193 (3), 190 of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act following a complaint by Gurpreet Singh, another candidate for the post of sarpanch from Chak Suhelewala village.

In his statement, Gurpreet alleged that he was the intended target, but the bullet struck Brar, who was standing nearby. Gurpreet said that he had earlier objected to the nomination papers filed by Harpinder Singh, son of Vardev, which allegedly triggered the enmity. According to him, the Mann brothers and their supporters pelted stones before Vardev opened fire.

Police said that the clash was rooted in an old dispute over alleged illegal possession of panchayat land, where a private school run by the accused families was situated. Following complaints, the government had withdrawn the school’s no-objection certificate, leading to further animosity.

On August 10, Nardev was arrested by the police and is currently lodged in Fazilka jail.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana high court had granted a stay on the arrest of Vardev; however, his bail application was rejected six months ago.

On Monday, Vardev, through his counsel, requested the transfer of the case from Fazilka. In response, the high court constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the deputy inspector general of police, Ferozepur, and directed the state government to nominate two additional police officials to assist in the probe.

The next hearing in the case is on Friday.

Meanwhile Vardev who had contested unsuccessfully thrice from Guru Har Sahai assembly segment as the Akali candidate, will be produced before a court at Jalalabad on Wednesday.