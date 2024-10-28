Punjab: SAD’s Dhami re-elected SGPC chief for 4th time in row

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for a fourth consecutive term, on Monday. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee re-elected president Harjinder Singh Dhami with the newly elected members at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Dhami defeated his rival and three-time SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar, a rebel faction of the SAD, by 74 votes.

Out of the total 142 votes polled, SAD candidate Dhami got 107 while Kaur got 33. Two votes were declared invalid.

The elections took place in Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the gurdwara body in Golden Temple complex, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and other Sikh clergymen. Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh skipped the session.

Elected unanimously

Other office-bearers and members of the executive committee were elected unanimously during the session. While SGPC member from Haryana, Raghujit Singh Virk, who is close to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, returned to the SGPC core committee as senior vice-president, Baldev Singh Kalyan and Shamsher Singh Mandwala were chosen as junior vice-president and general secretary respectively.

Harjinder Kaur, Amrik Singh Vachhoa, Surjit Singh Tugalwal, Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Surjit Singh Gari, Baldev Singh Kayampuri, Daljit Singh Bhinder, Sukh Harpreet Singh Rode, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Jaswant Singh Purain and Paramjit Singh Raipur were elected executive committee members. Purain and Raipur were picked from the rival camp, as per rules. SGPC member Kalwant Singh Manan, who is close to Dhami, was appointed honorary chief secretary of SGPC.

Show of strength

SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder, spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, other senior leaders who are close to Sukhbir Singh Badal, and SAD youth wing leaders, led by president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer, gathered at the SGPC headquarters in full strength since morning. On the other hand, leaders of the rebel group, including Surjit Singh Rakhra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Charanjit Singh Brar also remained present there in support of their nominee Jagir Kaur.

A fitting reply to anti-Panth forces: Dhami

Bhunder termed it the victory of the entire party and defeat of the “anti-Sikh forces”, including Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Congress which, he claimed, “were trying to influence SGPC members”.

Dhami, who has been serving as the president of the gurdwara body, since 2021, said, “In this election, the AAP government in Punjab, BJP-led government at the Centre, RSS and Congress left no stone unturned to defeat us, but SGPC members set an example by staying loyal to their mother party, SAD. The election results are a befitting reply to anti-Panth forces.”

Speaking about his priorities, he said, “My main focus will be on Dharam Parchar, for which the cooperation of other Sikh organisations will be sought.”

Jagir Kaur’s vote count goes down

At 33, Jagir Kaur’s votes dipped from 42 in 2022, when 146 votes were polled. Disappointed over the defeat, she left the House early. Reacting to the result, she said, “I am sorry to say that SGPC members lack conscience. Badal group claimed that I was buying members with money and anti-panthic agencies were with me. The result has made it clear that they purchased the members and the agencies worked for them. So, I demand an election to elect the general house.”

Shot in the arm for SAD

Dhami’s victory has come as major boost for SAD and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed by the party when it was in power from 2007 to 2017, on the complaint of rebel leaders, including Jagir Kaur. The Akal Takht had disallowed Badal from leading SAD’s campaign in the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state. Senior leaders of the party had appealed to the Akal Takht to award tankhah (religious punishment) to Sukhbir soon for atonement, but on getting no respite, the party decided to skip the elections and instead focused fully on the SGPC elections. While the rebel faction tried equally hard to woo SGPC members, it couldn’t get the numbers.