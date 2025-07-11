Punjab School Education Board to create eco-system for protection of students’ ideas

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday organised a special session titled “Rethinking education framework for next generation learning” to help students turn their ideas into real products and protect them from being copied. “Every student has a unique mind. We want to help them turn their ideas into reality and make sure no one steals them,” said Amarpal Singh, chairman, PSEB. (HT)

The board shared that it was working to build a system to actively help students think freely, create new things and get support to protect their work legally.

In an inspiring session, students and teachers learned how creative projects and inventions made by children can be turned into real products. Dr Ruchi Sharma, an expert in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), explained in simple words how students can register and safeguard their own creations, whether it’s a science model, an app or a small invention.

This session was part of PSEB’s larger mission to make education more meaningful and modern — not just based on books and exams, but on creativity, innovation and real-world learning.

A proud moment came when Mayank Sharma, a student from GGSSS, Dhuri, took the stage. With guidance from his teacher Kiran Bala, Mayank built a project called “Depression Detector” using artificial intelligence (AI). His tool helps understand if someone might be feeling low or mentally unwell. The audience clapped as he told his story — from learning basic coding to creating a meaningful project that could help people.

The chairman said, “We want every child in Punjab to believe that their ideas matter. We will help them create, build and protect their inventions.”

To support more brilliant students, PSEB has decided opening of more Atal Tinkering Labs in schools. These labs are spaces where students can use tools and technology to turn ideas into real projects.

Raminderjeet Kaur from SCERT Punjab also shared that schools will now work more actively to help students think creatively and develop their problem-solving skills.