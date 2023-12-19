Punjab sees increase in feeders with power thefts

While the Punjab government is spending thousands of crores to provide 300 units of free electricity to consumers, it has not rid the state of the problem of power thefts. While the Punjab government is spending thousands of crores to provide 300 units of free electricity to consumers, it has not rid the state of the problem of power thefts. (HT File)

As per the annual revenue requirement (ARR) petition filed by the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), the number of feeders with power losses (theft) of above 15% has gone up from 2,766 to 2,980.

As per the PSPCL, though the quantum of power theft has dipped, the number of feeders from which the theft is taking place has increased.

The ARR shows that the number of feeders having upto 25% power loss has reduced by 1% but feeders with 25 to 50% distribution loss has swelled from 1,070 to 1,374 (28%). However, PSPCL was able to rein in on power loss of above 50%, with the number of such cases coming down to 362 from 407.

“One of the main reasons why the number of feeders with 25% or above loss has grown is that consumers are finding it difficult to stick to the 300-unit consumption limit, for which there is zero bill. In a bid to show consumption under 300 units, consumers have started indulging in power thefts,” a PSPCL revealed. Notably, over one lakh households have taken dual connections since formation of AAP government, which had announced free power as part of its pre-poll promise. The state government spends around ₹7,000 crore for the scheme.

Majha, Malwa top defaulters

The ARR shows that the Majha and Malwa belts are the top contributors in power theft. Officials said political pressure is one of the main reasons behind this, pointing out that most top politicians hail from Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Muktsar, Amritsar, Faridkot and Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

Bhikhiwind, Patti and Zira, the border sub-divisions of PSPCL are the top defaulters when it comes to power theft that caused a loss of over ₹1,000 crore to Punjab.

Pertinently, the Central Power Division, which includes Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib district, and houses most of the industries and thus records the maximum power consumption, had the least power theft.

The revenue loss from sub-divisions with power theft varies between ₹25 crore and ₹80 crore each, said officials.

PSPCL, in its petition, has highlighted that they are working to reduce power theft and installing new meters outside of homes. Beside this, raids were conducted at 1.9 lakh houses and ₹363 crore fine was imposed on 14,557 power consumers who were indulging in power theft.