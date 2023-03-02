Punjab: Servant held for killing 40-yr-old woman in Sangrur

Local police arrested a 20-year-old youth for killing a 40-year-old woman, police said. On February 25, Paramjit Kaur (40), was found dead at the village Kherhi Chandwan, near Bhawanigarh. Cops had recovered a blood-covered axe lying near the body.

The accused had tried to molest her, but when she resisted, he killed her with an axe. The accused has been identified as Nitish Sharma (20), a native of Bihar. He was working as a servant at the house, police added.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said, “The accused killed her after she resisted his attempt to molest her. After killing her, he ransacked the entire house to give it a look of murder and robbery. We have also recovered a stolen rifle and victim’s mobile from him.”