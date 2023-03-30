Punjab: SKM demands compensation for crop loss

The Punjab chapter of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of 32 farmers’ organisations, on Thursday demanded a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for loss to the wheat crop between 60%-100%. Forty percent of the rabi crop sown over 34.9 lakh hectares suffered damages due to rain, high-velocity winds and hailstorm during last week. The Punjab chapter of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of 32 farmers’ organisations, on Thursday demanded a compensation of ₹ 50,000 per acre for loss to the wheat crop between 60%-100%. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times file)

While addressing a press conference, the leaders of constituent bodies of SKM sought a meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to inform about the farmers’ grievances. Jagmohan Singh of BKU (Dakaunda), demanded that for the crop loss between 30% and 59%, a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre be given and for loss less than 30%, ₹15,000 be given as relief to the wheat growers.

“In case the government fails to fulfil this demand, the farmers will launch a protest,” Jagmohan said, adding that the SKM has given one-week time for meeting with the CM, demanding girdawari to assess crop loss be completed and beginning of disbursal of compensation. According to the SKM, the damage to crops this season is unprecedented due to which farmers could incur heavy losses in case they are not compensated.

The SKM also demanded release of ‘innocent youths’ arrested during the ongoing police action against ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh. According to the SKM, ‘draconian’ laws such as NSA and UAPA should be repealed.