Punjab speaker Sandhwan hails Ludhiana’s textile industry
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the national conference of buyers and sellers ’Stitches and Hues’ held at a local marriage place on Ferozepur Road on Sunday.
The exhibition was organised by the Apparel Manufacturing Association of Ludhiana. Additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba and Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were also present on the occasion.
Sandhwan said textiles and knitwear is a very challenging and dynamic industry. “But the development of this sector cannot always be measured in terms of great leaps of innovation, sometimes small innovations also contribute to a big change. So, it is important to keep striving,” he said.
He said, “I think Indian textile technology is one of the best in the world,” adding that not only in India, but Indian textile is popular all over the world and a large part of it is exported to foreign countries from Ludhiana city alone.
-
3 dead and 32 injured in bus accident at Ghonse ghat
Raigad: Three passengers died and 32 were injured after a private traveller bus fell off the road at Ghonse ghat in Mhasla taluka of Raigad district on Sunday morning. Out of the injured, 18 were taken to Mhasla rural hospital and 14 were sent to Mangaon for treatment. Locals and the police team reached the spot for rescue operations.
-
Khalistan flags hung at HP assembly gate, SIT formed
Khalistan flags were found tied to the main gate and separatist slogans scrawled on the boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex near Dharamshala on Sunday morning. Banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has claimed responsibility for the act. Founder of the organisation, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that the outfit will announce the date for the Khalistan referendum at Paonta Sahib on June 6 on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
-
UP STF busts job racket, arrests kingpin
Uttar Pradesh Special Task force claimed to have unearthed a gang of fraudsters after the arrest of its kingpin from Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area here on Sunday, said senior police officials. The officials said six people had turned up against the accused from Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi and Lucknow districts from whom the accused had fraudulently taken over ₹66 lakh in the past few months.
-
20-year-old woman found dead in Swaraj Express washroom
Mumbai: The body of a 20-year-old woman with a cloth tied around her neck was found inside the washroom of Swaraj Express at Dahanu Road railway station in Palghar on Sunday afternoon, said senior Government Railway Police, PI Naresh Randhir. The woman has been identified as Aarti Kumar from Bihar. She was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra terminus and was heading to Vaishno Devi Katra.
-
CM to meet principals, DEOs and other officials from across the state on May 10 in Ludhiana
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will interact with school principals, district education officers, deputy DEOs, headmasters and block primary education officers (BPEO) from across the state here on May 10. Principal-cum-nodal officer, media, Davinder Singh Chhina appreciated the initiative taken by the Punjab CM and education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to strengthen the education system.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics