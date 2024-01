Punjab state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Navjot Sidhu named in Congress election committee

The Congress on Tuesday set up its Punjab unit’s pradesh election committee with state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as its chairman. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (ANI)

Senior leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Ambika Soni, Navjot Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among its members, according to a statement issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Manish Tewari, Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, Vijay Inder Singhla, Rana Gurjit Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Kuljeet Singh Nagra, Pargat Singh, and Sukhpal Singh Khaira are also part of the 27-member panel.

The panel has four ex-officio members —president, Pradesh Youth Congress; president, state NSUI; chief organiser state seva dal; and president, Mahila Pradesh Congress Committee. PTI