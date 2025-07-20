Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Punjab: Stones hurled at Jan Shatabdi in Rupnagar, window shattered

ByPress Trust of India, Rupnagar
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 08:58 am IST

The incident came to light after a passenger complained about it in a post on X and tagged the RPF, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala and the Northern Railways

Unidentified people hurled stones at the New Delhi-Una Jan Shatabdi Express near Rupnagar on Friday night, shattering a window pane, following which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiated an investigation.

Taking note of the X post, railway officials assured the passenger that the matter was being investigated and the culprits would be caught soon. (HT Photo)
Taking note of the X post, railway officials assured the passenger that the matter was being investigated and the culprits would be caught soon. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light after a passenger complained about it in a post on X and tagged the RPF, the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala and the Northern Railways.

Officials said Hardik Sharma, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, had boarded the Una-bound train from Kharar and when it reached Rupnagar on Friday night, some people threw stones, shattering the window pane of seat number 48 in coach D9.

In the post, Sharma claimed he was sitting on seat 48, but had fortunately changed seats a few minutes before the incident occurred. No one was injured, an official said.

Taking note of the X post, railway officials assured the passenger that the matter was being investigated and the culprits would be caught soon.

In Una, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, while attending a meeting of party activists, said he will take up this issue with the authorities concerned to stop it from recurring.

