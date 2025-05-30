Punjab: Sukhbir demands compensation for family of slain SAD councillor

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the family of slain party councillor Harjinder Singh on Thursday and assured them that the party would ensure justice for his murder. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Amritsar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Sukhbir also demanded compensation for the family, describing Harjinder’s death as a tragic consequence of his fight against the drug mafia.

Harjinder Singh, a 45-year-old councillor from Ward 6 of Jandiala Guru, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants on Sunday in Chheharta locality of Amritsar.

Speaking to the media after meeting with the bereaved family, Sukhbir accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of negligence in Harjinder’s case. He stated: “The AAP government was aware that Harjinder was being targeted, but they did nothing to protect him. His family deserves compensation as he was fighting against the drug mafia, which is believed to be behind the attack.”

The SAD chief also raised concerns over the police’s failure to act after an earlier attack on Harjinder’s residence on February 19. “Despite Harjinder’s multiple complaints, including one to SHO Harchand Singh, no action was taken. The SHO claimed he could do nothing because of pressure from the AAP legislator,” Sukhbir said.

In a scathing attack on the AAP, Sukhbir claimed that gangsters involved in the murder were protected by political figures, making them feel emboldened. “If the police had acted on the numerous complaints filed by Harjinder, he would be alive today,” he added.

Sukhbir further alleged that the assailants, backed by political patronage, even boasted about the attack on social media, further highlighting their confidence in escaping accountability.