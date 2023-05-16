Soon, Mohali to have e-challaning system akin to UT

The city is set to develop an e-challaning system on the lines Chandigarh to tighten the noose around traffic violators, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Monday. Dubbing illegal road cuts, offering direct access to private colonies mushrooming alongside the highway, a big factor behind rising accidents, the minister said work to plug them will soon begin. (HT File)

Close circuit television (CCTV) cameras worth ₹15 crore will be installed across the city as part of the project, which will initially run on a pilot basis. Bhullar made the announcements at an event organised to celebrate the UN Global Road Safety Week at a city school.

The same comes in the backdrop of an increasing graph of road accidents being reported from the city.

As per the data shared by the police, the district witnessed a total of 493 accident cases that resulted in 297 deaths, while leaving another 239 people seriously injured. Out of total deaths, 155 were two-wheeler riders, while 83 were pedestrians and 22 were cyclists.

The highest 66 fatalities were reported from the National Highway 152 running between Ambala and Chandigarh.

Noting that more than 4,500 lives are lost in road accidents across Punjab every year, Bhullar said the state will also make efforts to create awareness among the masses about the importance of abiding by traffic rules.

Elaborating on the functioning of e-challans, additional director general of police (ADGP, traffic) AS Rai said under the pilot project, some cameras have been set to be installed to enforce traffic rules. Challan, he added, will be sent to the violators’ homes, adding that depending on the pilot’s success, the project will be implemented across the state.

A game changer: Mohali MLA

Aam Aadmi Party’s member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, meanwhile, the 5,000 odd cameras to be installed at key points across the district with the help of the local administration will prove to be a “game changer”. Mohali currently has just 400 CCTV cameras, while the neighbour Chandigarh has 2,200.

Punjab Road Safety Council director general R Venkatam said a series of activities and events will be organised in different districts across the state throughout the week.

The same will include special drives to promote wearing of helmets and using seat-belts and reflective tapes on vehicles on May 15, a special campaign on repair/re-painting of pedestrian crossings on May 16, commuting to offices using non-motorised transport on May 17, special traffic checking to curb underage driving on May 18, painting and essay-writing competitions on road safety in schools on May 19, an anti-encroachment drive for roads and footpaths on May 20 and half-marathons and bicycle rallies to promote sustainable transport on May 21.