Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab to set up security ops centre to bolster cyber safety

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 17, 2025 06:38 AM IST

This decision was taken during the 19th meeting of the board of governors of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS), chaired by Aman Arora, minister of governance reforms and public grievances, Punjab, on Thursday.

The Punjab government has decided to set up a Security Operations Centre (SOC) to ensure the protection of critical IT infrastructure, including various applications and websites of the state government.

The SOC, to be set up at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.07 crore, will make Punjab one of the first states in North India to have such high-level cyber security, the minister said. (Shutterstock)
The SOC, to be set up at a cost of 42.07 crore, will make Punjab one of the first states in North India to have such high-level cyber security, the minister said. (Shutterstock)

This decision was taken during the 19th meeting of the board of governors of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS), chaired by Aman Arora, minister of governance reforms and public grievances, Punjab, on Thursday.

The SOC, to be set up at a cost of 42.07 crore, will make Punjab one of the first states in North India to have such high-level cyber security, the minister said.

After the meeting, the governance reforms minister conducted a video conference with all deputy commissioners (DCs) to discuss and review the key governance reforms and strategies to improve citizen service delivery.

He said Punjab has 538 sewa kendras and 438 government-to-citizens (G2C) services are being delivered seamlessly. The state has successfully brought down pendency in citizen service delivery from 27% to less than 0.17%.

Only online document verification from Feb

Taking stock of the ambitious project of online verification of applications by sarpanches, nambardars and municipal councilors (MCs), Arora directed the DCs to ensure that all sarpanchs/nambardars and MC are onboarded on the eSewa Portal within this month to eliminate the need for citizens to make multiple visits for document verification. It was ordered that from February 1, 2025, offline verification from sarpanchs/nambardars and MCs shall be stopped and only online verifications shall be acceptable.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On