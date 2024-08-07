 Punjab to simplify adoption process, says minister Baljit Kaur - Hindustan Times
Punjab to simplify adoption process, says minister Baljit Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 07, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said more than 300 destitute and orphaned children have been adopted through the department. She instructed all the additional deputy commissioners to ensure that child adoption applications received in the state are processed within the stipulated time

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced that it will set up adoption agencies in every district of the state and create 172 new posts to strengthen the infrastructure to simplify the process for adoption of destitute and orphaned children.

Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur
Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur

Presiding over the state-level training programme on adoption regulation at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute for Public Administration, Chandigarh, social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said that the department is providing financial assistance of 26 lakh per year to various non-governmental organisations involved in the adoption process.

She added that more than 300 destitute and orphaned children have been adopted through the department. She instructed all the additional deputy commissioners to ensure that child adoption applications received in the state are processed within the stipulated time and directed civil surgeons to resolve any difficulties faced by parents in registering the adopted child’s birth certificate promptly.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to simplify adoption process, says minister Baljit Kaur
Follow Us On