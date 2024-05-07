Punjab VB books seven for obtaining bank credit limit on fake docs

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has lodged a case against seven persons for obtaining an agricultural credit limit of ₹40 lakh, officials said. The state probe agency has arrested three of the accused and further investigation of this case is under progress, VB spokespersons said.

The state probe agency has arrested three of the accused and further investigation of this case is under progress, VB spokespersons said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A case has been registered against Navdeep Singh, resident of Kohar Singh Wala village, Ferozepur, Vinod Kumar and Amarjit Singh, both revenue patwaris, Joginder Singh alias Bittu, a private accomplice of patwaris, Parminder Singh, ASM, Fard Kendra Guruharshai, Kulwinder Singh relationship manager, of a private bank and guarantor Davinder Singh Kohar Singh Wala village, Ferozepur, VB spokespersons said adding, out of these Joginder Singh, patwari Amarjit Singh and Davinder Singh have been arrested.

Giving details of this case, he said that during the investigation it was found that Navdeep, patwari Vinod Kumar, Joginder Singh and Parminder Singh connived to prepare fake ‘fards’ (extract of land ownership) in 2016. Navdeep then got a credit limit of ₹40 lakh from the HDFC bank.

Similarly, Navdeep in 2016 also applied for a loan from Canara Bank, Faridkot, but was declined. Joginder Singh alias Bittu had applied for a credit limit of ₹32 lakh with Axis Bank, Jalalabad by preparing fake fards, but the bank declined the application after physical verification found the papers to be fake.

Later, patwari Amarjit Singh also connived with the accused to prepare fake fards. The VB spokesperson said that in this regard, a case under Sections 13 (1) (A), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 467, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against all the seven accused at VB Police Station, Ferozepur Range.