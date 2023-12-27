close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab VB nabs Amritsar SI for accepting 50,000 bribe

Punjab VB nabs Amritsar SI for accepting 50,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Dec 27, 2023 07:22 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the accused SI, Kulwant Singh, posted at economic offences wing, police commissionerate office, has been arrested on a complaint filed by Suraj Mehta of Gopal Das Road, Amritsar.

The vigilance bureau (VB) apprehended a sub-inspector (SI) in Amritsar for accepting a bribe of 50,000 on Monday.

The complainant alleged the said SI had already taken <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh in another case registered by his father against his partners of a joint firm, said the spokesperson.
The complainant alleged the said SI had already taken 1 lakh in another case registered by his father against his partners of a joint firm, said the spokesperson.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, a VB spokesperson said the accused SI, Kulwant Singh, posted at economic offences wing, police commissionerate office, has been arrested on a complaint filed by Suraj Mehta of Gopal Das Road, Amritsar.

The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the said police official was demanding a bribe of 50,000 to facilitate his father in joining a police investigation after getting interim stay on his arrest from the high court and to help getting a regular bail in the case.

The complainant alleged the said SI had already taken 1 lakh in another case registered by his father against his partners of a joint firm, said the spokesperson.

He further added that following a preliminary investigation into the complaint, a VB team from the Amritsar range laid a trap and SI Kulwant Singh was apprehended red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while receiving a bribe of 50,000 from the complainant.

He said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police official. Further investigation in the case was under progress.

