Punjab vigilance arrests junior engineer for taking 20,000 bribe

Vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a junior engineer (JE) for taking a bribe of ₹20,000 in Ferozepur.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused JE Bakshish Singh, posted at PSPCL sub-station Guru Harsahai, Ferozepur district has been arrested on the complaint of Dalip Singh, of village Kuti, and Pawan Kumar of Guru Harsahai, Ferozepur district.

Giving details, he informed that the complainants have approached the VB and alleged that the JE had demanded and taken a bribe of ₹ 20,000 in four instalments in lieu of installation of electricity meter and transformer at his flour mill in village Mothan Wala, in Ferozepur. He further informed that the complainant has recorded the entire conversation and made video clips while handing over bribes at different times to the accused official.

The spokesperson said after verifying this complaint, the VB registered a corruption case against the accused official after finding him guilty for taking a bribe money of ₹20,000 from the complainant.

He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Ferozepur and further investigation was under progress.