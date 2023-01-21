Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance books patwari for taking 10k bribe

Punjab vigilance books patwari for taking 10k bribe

Published on Jan 21, 2023 08:58 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday registered a bribery case against a patwari Resham Singh, who is posted in Nihal Singh Wala revenue block of Moga district for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

VB spokesperson said a complaint was received on the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline and a case has been registered after the investigation. “The complainant Shinderpal Kaur of Raikot in Ludhiana district claimed that after death of her mother, patwari Resham Singh demanded 20,000 as a bribe from her husband in lieu of a change of ownership on her name. Shinderpal further said she had already given the first installment of 10,000 as bribe to the accused patwari and now he is demanding the remaining amount. The complainant had recorded the conversation with patwari demanding money and submitted the recording along with her complaint,” he added. He said that the VB team have investigated the complaint and the patwari was found guilty of taking bribe. “Further investigation, in this case, is under process,” he added.

Saturday, January 21, 2023
