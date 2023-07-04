Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Planning officer among 3 PUDA officials held graft

Punjab: Planning officer among 3 PUDA officials held graft

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed planning officer posted at the office of district town planner, Fatehgarh Sahib, Manveer Singh for accepting bribe from an Amloh resident

Two other arrested accused officials have been identified as a junior engineer (JE) Dhikshu Saini and sriver Tejinder Singh.

An official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused officials have been arrested on the complaint of Balram Kumawat of Amloh. He said that the complainant approached the VB police station, Patiala range and lodged a complaint that these PUDA (Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority) officials have demanded a bribe of 1.5 lakh for not demolishing his house and shop, which according to them was constructed illegally. They finalized a deal for 40,000 and out of the amount they already took a bribe of 30,000.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation, a team of VB, Patiala range, laid a trap and arrested the accused driver red-handed while accepting 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. Subsequently, the planning officer and JE were also arrested, the spokesperson said.

A case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

