Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests proclaimed offender at IGI airport

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended bank manager Sukhwant Singh, an accused and proclaimed offender (PO), from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, on his arrival from the US. The accused was declared PO in the above case in 2011. Sukhwant is accused of fraudulently giving loans amounting to ₹ 2.50 crore by misusing his official position as manager of the Central Cooperative Bank, branch Guru-Ka-Bagh, Amritsar.

Disclosing this, a VB spokesperson said that the accused was wanted in a filed in 2006 under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13 (D) read with 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Amritsar range.

The accused had fled to the US, and subsequently, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him by the VB.

He further informed that the VB was alerted about the arrival of the accused by immigration authorities of IGI Airport. He further said that the accused was produced in the competent court and sent to judicial custody.