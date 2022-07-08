Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali

Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement.

While both groups had submitted counter-complaints against each other, police have registered an FIR only against Yadav, the ward number 15 councillor.

According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that he had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.

But there, the councillor’s supporters thrashed him and his workers, leaving them injured.

In his complaint, Yadav had said that while he was at the community centre around 6 pm, Bansal called him and asked him to wait. “Later, he arrived with two persons and hurled abuses at me for delaying payment for the furniture delivered. Bansal and his accomplices punched me in the presence of more people and I had to call the police,” he had alleged.

Yadav had added that the payment was to be made by MC and he had only flagged the poor quality of the furniture.

The case against Yadav has been registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. While no arrest has been made, police said all sections were bailable.

AAP warns of protests

AAP’s Chandigarh president Prem Garg questioned why the furniture contractor went to meet the councillor, who never called him. “The councillor had nothing to do with the payment, yet the contractor insisted on meeting him and misbehaved with him,” he alleged.

He claimed the case against Yadav was a result of political pressure and warned that the AAP will go on protest if police did not book Bansal. He also demanded that all tenders allotted to him be audited.