Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement.
While both groups had submitted counter-complaints against each other, police have registered an FIR only against Yadav, the ward number 15 councillor.
According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that he had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
But there, the councillor’s supporters thrashed him and his workers, leaving them injured.
In his complaint, Yadav had said that while he was at the community centre around 6 pm, Bansal called him and asked him to wait. “Later, he arrived with two persons and hurled abuses at me for delaying payment for the furniture delivered. Bansal and his accomplices punched me in the presence of more people and I had to call the police,” he had alleged.
Yadav had added that the payment was to be made by MC and he had only flagged the poor quality of the furniture.
The case against Yadav has been registered under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. While no arrest has been made, police said all sections were bailable.
AAP warns of protests
AAP’s Chandigarh president Prem Garg questioned why the furniture contractor went to meet the councillor, who never called him. “The councillor had nothing to do with the payment, yet the contractor insisted on meeting him and misbehaved with him,” he alleged.
He claimed the case against Yadav was a result of political pressure and warned that the AAP will go on protest if police did not book Bansal. He also demanded that all tenders allotted to him be audited.
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
Mechanic arrested for making fake HSRP number plates in Chandigarh
Chandigarh Police have arrested a mechanic who worked at the Sector 38 West Motor Market for making fake high security registration plates (HSRP). Inspector Narinder Patial, in-charge of the UT Police's district crime cell, said Aggarwal was arrested red-handed on the basis of a tip-off with around 40 fake number plates.
SC panel seeks FIR against PGIMER employees’ body opposing reservations
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Chandigarh Police to lodge an FIR against the PGIMER general and OBC category employees' associations that have formed a front against reservation to SC and ST employees. President of the ad hoc front, Sushil Kumar Battan, said, “The association does not say that SC/ST people should not get reservation, but is opposing reservation in promotions. The commission has misinterpreted us.”
Bi-weekly Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express to be restored from July 22
The bi-weekly Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will resume full operations from July 22 onwards. The 53-hour train will depart from Dibrugarh on Mondays and Fridays to arrive in Chandigarh on Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively. It will leave Chandigarh the same day to arrive in Dibrugarh on Saturdays and Wednesdays, respectively. On July 22 (Friday), the train will depart from Dibrugarh at 8.05 am and reach Chandigarh at 1.20 pm on July 24.
