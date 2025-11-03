Punjab’s net GST collection rises 21.5% up to October: Harpal Cheema

Punjab has registered a 21.51% increase in net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection up to October 2025, along with a 14.46% growth for the month of October alone, state finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Sunday. Punjab’s 21.5% growth rate in GST collection is well above the national average of 7%, placing the state among the top performers in north India. (HT File)

The minister commended the state’s strong fiscal performance despite the impact of widespread floods and the recent rationalisation of tax rates under the GST 2.0.

Giving details, Cheema said the state collected ₹15,683.59 crore in net GST from April to October 2025, compared to ₹12,907.31 crore during the same period last year — an increase of ₹2,776 crore. In contrast, the growth rate up to October 2024 in FY 2024–25 had been a modest 3.8%, he added.

The minister further said that Punjab’s net GST collection for October 2025 stood at ₹2,359.16 crore, up from ₹2,061.23 crore in October 2024, marking a rise of ₹298 crore. The steady increase, he said, reflects continued economic momentum in the state.

Cheema noted that this growth was achieved even after the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms in September 2025, which lowered several tax slabs.

“Despite the reduction in tax rates and the challenges posed by severe floods, Punjab’s GST revenue surged, underscoring the success of enhanced compliance, anti-evasion initiatives, and digital monitoring mechanisms,” he said.

He added that Punjab’s 21.5% growth rate in GST collection is well above the national average of 7%, placing the state among the top performers in north India.

Cheema further stated that post-settlement figures of SGST and IGST reaffirm Punjab’s fiscal strength, with cumulative receipts up to October 2025 surpassing all neighbouring states except Haryana.

He said the performance reflects the resilience of Punjab’s trade and industry, particularly given that nearly half of the state’s districts were affected by floods during this period.