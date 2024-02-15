Puppet Festival returning to Chandigarh on February 17

The enchanting realm of strings and stories is returning to Chandigarh, with the UT department of cultural affairs, in collaboration with the Tagore Theatre Society, set to organise the 11th International Puppet Festival at Tagore Theatre from February 17 to 21. The Puppet Festival will feature artistes from Russia (February 17), France (February 18), Brazil (February 19), USA (February 20) and Sri Lanka (February 21), showcasing their vibrant cultures through puppetry. (HT File Photo)

An important event of the cultural affairs department’s annual calendar, the five-day festival will be inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on February 17.

The festival will feature artistes from Russia (February 17), France (February 18), Brazil (February 19), USA (February 20) and Sri Lanka (February 21), showcasing their vibrant cultures through puppetry.

The main aim of the festival is to showcase puppetry as a traditional art form and preserve it by engaging children’s curiosity. The department will conduct two shows daily. The morning show will start from 10.30 am for school children and the evening show from 6.30 pm for the general public. Live demonstration of puppet making will also be showcased. Entry is free.