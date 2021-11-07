PUTA condemns delay in house allotment

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has condemned the delay by the university in the house allotment for teachers in G-type, F-type, T-1 and T-1 (flats) on the campus.

The PUTA executive in its last meeting took a note of the issue after which the body wrote to the vice-chancellor (VC) urging him to clear the file at the earliest.

Giving an ultimatum to the VC, they said the body would protest on November 8 if the file was not cleared by the VC till November 7.

“The PUTA executive took a serious note of the manner in which the vice-chancellor has manipulated the issue of finalisation of the seniority list of teachers for G-type, F-type, T-1 and T-1 (flats), which was cleared by the DUI, chairperson of the house allotment committee, by keeping the file pending for a long time despite umpteen requests made by PUTA president and secretary in person,” reads the PUTA letter to the VC.

The letter also stated that PUTA had also learnt that the vice-chancellor had in an unauthorised manner constituted a committee over and above the syndicate with the mala fide intentions to delay the process and extract a decision of his choice.

PUTA said the teachers had been waiting for counselling for house allotment for so long and the last counselling for these houses was held in August 2020. They have urged the VC to clear the file by November 7 or else PUTA will hold a protest in front of the VC office on November 8.