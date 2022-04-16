PWD left red-faced as state department flags construction flaws in Ambala’s Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra
Citing a National Science Centre (NSC), New Delhi, inspection report, Haryana’s department of science and technology pointed out the discrepancies in the construction of Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra in Ambala Cantonment, highlighting that the “quality of construction is much below par” and “report brings shame to the state PWD”.
The foundation stone of the regional science centre worth ₹36 crore was laid by state home minister and local MLA Anil Vij in June 2019 next to the 1857 War Memorial on National Highway 44. It is also among several delayed projects, the initial deadline of 18 months for which was extended till June 2022 recently.
In his March 17 letter to Vij, who also holds science and technology portfolio and public works department (PWD), (B and R) additional chief secretary (ACS) Anurag Rastogi, science and technology department ACS Dr Ashok Khemka Dr Ashok Khemka said the observations made by the NSC with respect to structural works, expansion joint, casting of lift lobby slab with the construction of supporting brick wall and removal of shuttering before the specified time have raised questions over the structural stability of the site that “are of serious nature.”
Khemka, in his communication, further said additional costs will be incurred to undertake the corrective actions and arbitration award may be borne by the guilty officers, and not out of the public purse, adding that the PWD may give a certificate of structural stability of the building at the time of its handover on completion. HT has a copy of the letters.
In its inspection report to Haryana chief engineer (buildings) on January 4, NSC director said the shortcomings in the quality of construction were discussed with local PWD officials during a site meeting on September 22, 2021, and raised by the structural consultant during another site visit on November 1. Two senior NSC officers had also inspected the site on December 23, 2021, and found no progress on work as discussed in September.
“Such deviations and shortcomings in the works which are visible at the site also create concern on quality of the components that have been completed and covered. It appears that there is no serious on site supervision at every stage of the work on part of PWD which has given the leverage to the contractor for taking things lightly and leaving them in the hands of Sub-contractors & labourers,” the NSC director noted.
On being asked about the letter, Vij said his department has already asked the PWD to take corrective measures. However, most of the projects awarded to the contractor are before the Punjab and High Court for arbitration, he added.
Raj Kumar, Executive Engineer, PWD, said, “The process to undertake corrective measures have begun already, but halted due to some issues. A physical inspection will be conducted and a report will be submitted to the department soon.”
