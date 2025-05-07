Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Quack’s illegal clinic busted in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 07, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The raid at “Bangali Clinic” in Saketri village followed a complaint against the quack, Tushar Saha, for providing an MTP (medical termination of pregnancy kit) kit for an abortion, which allegedly resulted in severe health complications for the patient, necessitating life-saving surgery in Chandigarh

The district health department on Tuesday raided an illegal clinic being operated by a quack without a medical degree, leading to recovery of significant quantity of illegally stored allopathic medicines.

During the raid, the quack was found at his clinic. He confessed to providing the abortion kit and taking the patient to a clinic in Mohali for the procedure, according to officials (HT)
During the raid, the quack was found at his clinic. He confessed to providing the abortion kit and taking the patient to a clinic in Mohali for the procedure, according to officials (HT)

The raid at “Bangali Clinic” in Saketri village followed a complaint against the quack, Tushar Saha, for providing an MTP (medical termination of pregnancy kit) kit for an abortion, which allegedly resulted in severe health complications for the patient, necessitating life-saving surgery in Chandigarh.

During the raid, Saha was found at his clinic. He confessed to providing the abortion kit and taking the patient to a clinic in Mohali for the procedure, according to officials. Saha was unable to present any valid medical credentials or a licence for an MTP centre, possessing only a certificate from an Ayurvedic Practitioners Association that does not authorise such medical practices, they said.

As Saha’s actions were found in violation of multiple laws, including the MTP Act, BNS and the National Medical Commission Act, the health department has requested the MDC police station to lodge an FIR against him, including the MTP Act, BNS and the National Medical Commission Act, the health department has requested the MDC police station to lodge an FIR against him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Quack’s illegal clinic busted in Panchkula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On