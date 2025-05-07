Quack’s illegal clinic busted in Panchkula

The district health department on Tuesday raided an illegal clinic being operated by a quack without a medical degree, leading to recovery of significant quantity of illegally stored allopathic medicines. During the raid, the quack was found at his clinic. He confessed to providing the abortion kit and taking the patient to a clinic in Mohali for the procedure, according to officials (HT)

The raid at “Bangali Clinic” in Saketri village followed a complaint against the quack, Tushar Saha, for providing an MTP (medical termination of pregnancy kit) kit for an abortion, which allegedly resulted in severe health complications for the patient, necessitating life-saving surgery in Chandigarh.

During the raid, Saha was found at his clinic. He confessed to providing the abortion kit and taking the patient to a clinic in Mohali for the procedure, according to officials. Saha was unable to present any valid medical credentials or a licence for an MTP centre, possessing only a certificate from an Ayurvedic Practitioners Association that does not authorise such medical practices, they said.

As Saha's actions were found in violation of multiple laws, including the MTP Act, BNS and the National Medical Commission Act, the health department has requested the MDC police station to lodge an FIR against him.