Rabi crop procurement from March 20 in Haryana

Haryana government on Tuesday finalised the rabi crop procurement schedule, which will start with lentil procurement on March 20 followed by mustard procurement from March 28. Procurement of gram will start on April 1, summer moong (May 15) and sunflower from June 1 to June 30.

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi reviewed the arrangements for the procurement of mustard, gram, lentil, sunflower and summer moong under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Rabi Marketing Season 2026–27.

The mustard production is expected to be 13.17 lakh metric tonnes (MT), sunflower production is projected 0.70 lakh MT, while gram and lentil have also shown improvement. Summer moong production is estimated at 98,000 MT.

The minimum support price (MSP) for mustard is ₹6,200 per quintal, gram ( ₹5,875), lentil ( ₹7,000), sunflower ( ₹7,721), summer moong ( ₹8,768).

In 2024–25, over 8.12 lakh MT mustard was procured.

The chief secretary reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and ensuring that every eligible farmer receives MSP without inconvenience. He instructed all concerned departments to maintain close coordination so that procurement operations are conducted smoothly, efficiently and transparently across Haryana.

Haryana to set up 3 modern CETPs in Faridabad to boost environmental safeguards

Haryana government on Tuesday said that construction of three Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in Faridabad will begin soon to ensure scientific treatment of industrial wastewater and improve ecological standards in rapidly developing industrial sectors.

The three CETPs proposed include a 15 MLD plant at Village Badshahpur, a 50 MLD plant at Village Pratapgarh, and a 25 MLD plant at Village Mirzapur. The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has completed and submitted the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for all three projects, with a total estimated cost of ₹927 crore.

The matter regarding financial provisions of the projects was reviewed in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi here on Tuesday.