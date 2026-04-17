Raghav Chadha to get Z security in Delhi, Punjab, Y in other states: Centre

A day after the AAP-led Punjab government withdrew Z+ security cover of party’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha, the BJP-led central government accorded him Z category security cover in Punjab and Delhi. After Chadha’s security was withdrawn by the Punjab government, the Centre asked the Delhi Police to maintain status quo related to his security. (PTI)

According to official orders issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, the decision was taken after a review of Chadha’s security arrangements in consultation with central security agencies. Chadha will continue to receive Y category security in the rest of the country.

The communication has been sent to the chief secretaries of Punjab and all other states/UTs, as well as the Delhi Police. It directs the Punjab government and Delhi Police to provide Z category security cover to Chadha within their jurisdictions.

Hindustan Times has accessed a copy of the official order confirming the revised security arrangements.

The Z category comprises 22 highly trained commandos from the National Security Guards or Central Reserve Police Force, along with bullet-resistant vehicles. It provides round-the-clock protection for the protectee’s residence, office and during travel.

Chadha’s security was scaled down by the AAP government days after he was removed as deputy leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha and replaced with Ashok Mittal, the owner of Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The development regarding Chadha’s Z-plus security cover withdrawal came the same day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided businesses owned by Mittal’s business establishments linked to the Lovely Group.

AAP has blamed Chadha for the ED raids on Mittal’s business establishments.

As Chadha’s security was withdrawn by the state, the Centre asked the Delhi Police to maintain status quo related to his security.