Rahul Gandhi ED probe: Police use water cannons on protesting Punjab Cong leaders
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the alleged “continued and prolonged harassment” of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre.
Hundreds of party workers led by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa took out a march from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh. They were headed to Raj Bhawan to stage a protest but were stopped on the way by the Chandigarh Police which had set up barricades.
As the protesting Congress workers tried to march past the barricades, police used water cannons to stop them and detained several party workers and leaders. They were taken to Sector 3 police station.
Addressing the party workers, Warring said the ED’s intentions were very clear as they only wanted to harass Rahul Gandhi. “They have been questioning him for hours together for so many days, only to call him again the next day,” he said, claiming that even the ED did not know what charge was against Rahul.
Bajwa said the BJP government was scared of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. “That is the reason (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi wants a Congress-mukt Bharat. But let me tell him that millions and millions of Congress workers across the country will shatter all such dreams of his,” he said.
Deputy Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former speaker Rana KP Singh, former deputy chief minister OP Soni, former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary and Pargat Singh, Punjab Congress general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon, MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Vikram Chaudhry, Hardev Ladi, Sukhwinder Kotli and Balwinder Dhaliwal and several former legislators were among the party leaders who participated in the protest.
Youth Congress to protest against ‘Agnipath’ scheme
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon said the organisation will protest against the new ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme announced by the Centre for the armed forces. “We will protest and oppose this scheme with full force,” he said, accusing the central government of making fun of youngsters’ aspirations through this scheme.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
