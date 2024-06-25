 Rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla line beyond Taradevi to resume from Tuesday - Hindustan Times
Rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla line beyond Taradevi to resume from Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jun 25, 2024 07:38 AM IST

The authorities were alerted when on Saturday a patrolling team found cavities on a rail bridge between Jutogh and Summer Hill railway stations

The rail traffic beyond Taradevi station, on the Kalka-Shimla rail line, will resume from Tuesday, two days after their suspension due to faulty bridge.

On Monday, a successful trial run was conducted on the impacted area after two days of construction works. (HT File)
The authorities were alerted when on Saturday a patrolling team found cavities on a rail bridge between Jutogh and Summer Hill railway stations.

Later, the Ambala railway division decided to short terminate/originate all 14 trains for two days at Taradevi on the heritage line, disappointing the tourism industry amid peak season.

On Monday, a successful trial run was conducted on the impacted area after two days of construction works.

In a statement, the Ambala DRM office said, “After successful completion of power trial on bridge no. 800 at km no. 92/7-6, track is fit for normal working between Summer Hill-Jutogh railway stations from 12:25 pm onwards on June 24. All the trains running between Kalka-Shimla and Shimla-Kalka have been restored w.e.f. June 25.”

Rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla line beyond Taradevi to resume from Tuesday
