Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Railways announces cancellation of trains due to foggy weather

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Nov 19, 2024 05:28 AM IST

The Railway Board has announced these changes to train operations between December 1, 2024, and February 29, 2025.

A total of 22 trains have been cancelled, two trains will run with reduced destinations, and four trains face partial cancellations in Northern railway in anticipation of foggy weather during the winter season. The Railway Board has announced these changes to train operations between December 1, 2024, and February 29, 2025.

These measures aim to ensure passenger safety and prevent delays caused by low visibility. (HT File)
These measures aim to ensure passenger safety and prevent delays caused by low visibility. (HT File)

These measures aim to ensure passenger safety and prevent delays caused by low visibility.

Giving details, the office of general manager, northern railway revealed that trains running from Chandigarh to Amritsar, Varanasi to Bahraich, Amritsar to Nangal Dam, Amritsar to Purnia Court and Ferozepur to Chandigarh stand cancelled from December 1 to February 28. Trains running from Amritsar to Chandigarh, Bahraich to Varanasi, Nangal Dam to Amritsar and Chandigarh to Ferozepur are cancelled from December 2 to March 1.

Trains running from Kanpur Central to Kathgodam and Ambala to Barauni Jn will remain cancelled from December 3 to February 25 while train from Kathgodam to Kanpur Central will be cancelled from December 12 to February 24; Malda Town to New Delhi, from December 3 to March 1; New Delhi to Malda Town, from December 1 to February 27; Kalka to SVDK, from December 3 to February 28 and SVDK to Kalka, from December 4 to March 1.

Other trains that stand cancelled are Barauni Jn to Ambala, from December 5 to February 27; Rishikesh to Jammu Tawi, from December 2 to February 24; Jammu Tawi to Rishikesh, from December 1 to February 23; Lalkuan to Amritsar, from December 7 to February 22; Amritsar to Lalkuan, from December 7 to February 22; Purnia Court to Amritsar, from December 3 to March 2.

The trains with frequency reduction during the foggy season 2024-25 include Bhagalpur to Anand Vihar on December 5, 12, 19 and 26, and January 2 and 9; and Anand Vihar to Bhagalpur on December 4, 11, 18 and 25 and January 1 and 8.

The trains with partial cancellation during the foggy season 2024-25 include VGLJ to New Delhi, New Delhi to VGLJ and New Delhi to Jalandhar City from December 1 to February 28 and Jalandhar City to New Delhi from December 2 to March 1.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
