Rain brings respite from heat in Valley

Light showers drenched Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region on Friday bringing down the day temperatures with weather office predicting intermittent rains for the next three days. The Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir received a highest of 8.2 mm rains followed by 2.7 mm in Srinagar. (HT representational image)

The Valley, including capital Srinagar, received light rains for a brief period coupled with winds at some places in the afternoon which prompted the maximum temperatures to fall back towards the normal. For the past few days the temperatures were hovering some 5-7 degrees above normal in the Himalayan valley.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that rains were recorded in northern, central and southern Kashmir besides Banihal and Katra regions of Jammu.

The Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir received a highest of 8.2 mm rains followed by 2.7 mm in Srinagar.

“The rains brought relief in high temperatures with Srinagar recording a maximum of 23.5 degree Celsius (normal is 23.6) on Friday as against season’s high of 30.8 degree Celsius on Thursday,” said an official of MeT.

He said Gulmarg witnessed a high of 15.6 degree Celsius while Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded 24.4 degree Celsius.

The MeT has predicted three days of wet weather conditions in the union territory.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy with light rain and (snow over higher reaches) at many places with thunder, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds at few places towards late afternoon or evening on May 11, MeT predicted.

“On May 12 also, the sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (or snow over higher reaches) at most places with gusty winds at few places,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

He said there may be light rain at a few places on May 13 as well followed by five days of dry weather. “From May 14 to 18, the weather will be generally dry,” he said.

The MeT also advised farmers to suspend farm operations during May 11 and 12.

“There is possibility of landslides and shooting stones at few vulnerable places and also possibility of hailstorms and gusty winds with thunder and lightning at few places particularly on May 11 and 12,” he said.