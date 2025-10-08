Rain, repairs bring Mohali traffic to a standstill

A brief spell of rain on Tuesday once again brought major roads to a standstill, with long traffic snarls reported along Airport Road and Landran Road. Commuters found themselves stuck in slow-moving lines for extended periods as the downpour triggered widespread congestion. A brief spell of rain on Tuesday once again brought major roads to a standstill, with long traffic snarls reported along Airport Road and Landran Road. Commuters found themselves stuck in slow-moving lines for extended periods as the downpour triggered widespread congestion. (HT File)

On Airport Road, vehicles piled up near major intersections, with motorists complaining about having to wait through multiple signal changes before being able to move. Landran Road faced a similar fate, as rain and waterlogging forced traffic to a crawl, leaving little space for diversions and compounding the gridlock.

Adding to the chaos, the Kharar–Landran diversion route - already damaged by recent rainfall - remains under repair. Restrictions on heavy vehicles, intended to ease congestion, have proven difficult to enforce. As a result, diverted traffic, including heavy trucks, now clogs Landran Road during peak hours, mixing dangerously with daily commuter flow.

Parampreet Singh, a resident of Sector 125, who was stuck in traffic during the rain, said: “It’s raining, but still I’ve to choose a two-wheeler because with a car I can’t expect to reach on time, I’m just turning on my engine then turning it off.”

Experts point out that Mohali’s recurring traffic mess is not solely caused by rain, but is the result of deeper systemic flaws. Road safety expert Kamaljeet Soi cited poor signal synchronisation as a significant contributor. “If traffic lights work in proper sync, the flow improves significantly. But in Mohali, signals often fail to coordinate, especially during peak hours, which worsens congestion,” he said.

Traffic expert Harpreet Singh echoed these concerns, adding that Airport Road is struggling to accommodate the sheer volume of vehicles. “The volume of traffic is very high because the road connects to several key routes, including the airport. During rain, waterlogging further slows movement,” he explained.

Compounding the issue, residents report that traffic lights frequently malfunction during rainfall. Experts attribute this to weak batteries and faulty wiring, which cause the signals to flicker or break down altogether.

Despite these challenges, the local traffic police claim they are doing their best to ease the situation. DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said, “On all major intersections, we have personnel deployed, and they continue to work during rain as well. If traffic lights don’t function properly, our staff ensures the flow is managed efficiently.”

Some commuters also acknowledged the efforts made by the traffic police. “Traffic was heavy today because of the rain, and most people chose cabs or their own cars. But it was a relief to see traffic police standing in the rain and managing the situation,” said Rohit Sharma, a regular commuter.