Rain, snowfall likely in HP in coming days, mercury to drop

After persistent dry weather in Himachal Pradesh, parts of the hill state are likely to receive fresh rain or snowfall in the coming days. Flowers in full bloom create a picturesque scene in Mandi.After persistent dry weather in Himachal Pradesh, parts of the hill state are likely to receive fresh rain or snowfall in the coming days. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 6, which may bring rain and snowfall to parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places over the high hills of the state on March 7, 9 and 10. Light rain or snowfall is likely at a few places over the high hills and at isolated places over the mid hills and plains on March 11.

Notably, Himachal recorded the ninth lowest rainfall in February, and due to the persistent dry spell, the state has recorded a 100% rainfall deficit in the first five days of March.

Meanwhile, the state has been witnessing above-normal temperatures for the past several days. On Thursday, Himachal recorded ‘marked above normal’ average maximum temperatures, with Neri being the hottest place in the state at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, which is 10 degrees above normal, while Kalpa recorded 24 degrees Celsius — 14.8 degrees above normal. Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Dharamshala and Keylong recorded maximum temperatures that were 10.3, 10.9, 8.4 and 12.8 degrees above normal, respectively.

Mercury to drop in higher reaches

However, with fresh showers expected, the temperatures are expected to witness a fall in parts of the state. According to IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours. However, in high hills and adjoining mid hills, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-8 degrees during the next 2-3 days.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather was observed over the state with minimum experiencing a rise of 2-4 degrees at many stations. For most of the stations they were above normal by 2-8 degrees Celsius.