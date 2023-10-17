News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rains douse farm fires, expect negligible cases in 2-3 days: Officials

Rains douse farm fires, expect negligible cases in 2-3 days: Officials

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Oct 17, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Official sources in the state agriculture department said after widespread rain on Monday, any burning incident is highly unlikely in Punjab

Following rain across Punjab, the air quality index (AQI) in most parts of the state on Monday remained between ‘good’ to ‘satisfactory’ category.

A farmer at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A farmer at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) did not release data on paddy stubble burning on Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Official sources in the state agriculture department said after widespread rain on Monday, any burning incident is highly unlikely in Punjab.

“There may be negligible farm fires in the coming two-three days,” he said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI at continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh was at a scale of 49, which falls under the ‘good’ category indicating a ‘minimal’ impact on health.

The AQI at five monitoring stations — Bathinda, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala — was recorded as ‘satisfactory’.

Rupnagar was the only district where CAAQMS was ‘moderate’ with AQI 149.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out