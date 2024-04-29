 Rains lash Valley, more likely on April 29 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Rains lash Valley, more likely on April 29

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 29, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Traffic police officials said the Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts, was closed for traffic for the second day owing to precipitation at Peer ki Gali.

Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road were closed for the second day as fresh rains lashed Kashmir valley on Sunday bringing down the temperatures.

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in various parts of the region, including in summer capital Srinagar.
Light to moderate rains were witnessed in various parts of the region, including in summer capital Srinagar. (HT Photo)

Traffic police officials said the Mughal road, which connects south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts, was closed for traffic for the second day owing to precipitation at Peer ki Gali.

“The SSG road was also closed from Sonamarg onwards towards Ladakh owing to the inclement weather and bad road condition,” said an official of the traffic control room.

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in various parts of the region, including in summer capital Srinagar.

“Fresh spells of rain again started over most places of Kashmir division and few places of Jammu division. Currently raining moderately over many parts of south Kashmir,” the meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar said in the afternoon.

The J&K disaster management authority issued an avalanche warning for four districts of Kashmir valley. “Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 3000 metres over Baramulla,Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas,” an advisory said.

Earlier, there was light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the mountains across the union territory during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the rains will continue on Monday as well.

“Generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/snow (light snow over higher reaches) at most places with possibility of heavy rain, thunder, lightning, hail and gusty winds over isolated places of Jammu & Kashmir division particularly on April 29,” he said adding light to moderate rain will occur on Tuesday as well.

Rains lash Valley, more likely on April 29
