Rajnath opens 35 infra projects in 7 states

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated 29 bridges and six roads constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven states and union territories at a cost of ₹670 crore. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (HT File)

The projects to enhance connectivity and defence preparedness besides giving impetus to socio-economic development in far-flung areas.

An official spokesperson said that out of the 35 projects, 11 were in Jammu and Kashmir, nine in Ladakh, eight in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand, two in Sikkim, and one each in Mizoram and Himachal.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 35 infrastructure projects of BRO built at a cost of ₹670 crore, during an event organised at Joshimath-Malari Road in Uttarakhand, spokesperson said.

These projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions at the most inhospitable terrain, the spokesperson said.