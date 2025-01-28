Rajouri deaths: Recovery of four come as glimmer of hope

Four people--three sisters and one 25-year-old boy--fighting with “mysterious” illness, that claimed life of 16 people in Rajouri district’s Badhaal village since December 7 last year, have recovered, said officials. Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir government had declared the village a containment zone and quarantined 350 people at three government facilities—government nursing college, higher secondary school and GMC Rajouri. (PTI)

Though no conclusive inference has been drawn yet to pinpoint root cause of deaths, the recoveries has come as a glimmer of hope for the fear-stricken villagers.

Three sisters, aged 23, 18 and 16, were airlifted from Rajouri to GMC Jammu on January 22 . Two of them were in critical condition. The 25-year-old, who was airlifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh has also recovered and will be discharged on Tuesday.

Principal of the Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta and medical superintendent of SMGS hospital Dr Dara Singh informed that the three sisters recovered fully and were discharged from the two hospitals on Monday.

Principal of the government medical college, Rajouri, Dr AS Bhatia said, “Three sisters, who have been discharged from Jammu today, will be kept at GMC Rajouri as a precautionary measure along with 11 others.”

“As we speak, we are not fully aware that what caused deaths of 16 people but the antidote of atropine is definitely a game changer for us. We had given this antidote to 25-year-old Aijaz Ahmed before he was airlifted to PGIMER Chandigarh. He has also recovered and would be discharged tomorrow.”

Atropine is a tropane alkaloid and anticholinergic medication used to treat certain types of nerve agent and pesticide poisonings.

A health official stated that the findings so far suggested presence of toxins like aldicarb, cadmium and organophosphorous in the samples of those afflicted with the mysterious illness.

“The patients are responding well to atropine. Even three sisters who were airlifted to Jammu were given atropine. However, till we get forensic reports, the needle of suspicion points towards organophosphorous group of poison or related toxins,” he said.

Organophosphorous are chemical compounds used in pesticides, herbicides and nerve agents.

Jammu and Kashmir Police constituted a 10 member special investigation team to investigate the deaths.

Rajouri district SSP, Gaurav Sikarwar said, “As of now no headway has been achieved. We are awaiting reports from the CFSL. For now, we are not ruling out anything. We may also talk to the three sisters, who have recovered and have been discharged from Jammu.”

The health authorities had also sealed a spring in the village after insecticides were found in it.

It may be stated here that 46 kin of three inter-related affected families have also been kept under observation at GMC Rajouri.