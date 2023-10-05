News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajouri encounter: Security forces intensify search operations

Rajouri encounter: Security forces intensify search operations

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 05, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Three soldiers were injured in the encounter that began on Monday evening between terrorists and security forces during a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote

: Security forces intensified their search operation in Broh forest of Kalakote in Rajouri district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.

Rajouri encounter: Security forces intensify search operations (File photo) (PTI)

“Search operation of security forces continued in Kalakote area of ​​Rajouri. A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kahmir Police was launched in the area of Kalakote after specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received by the J&K Police,” officials said.

Three soldiers were injured in the encounter that began on Monday evening between terrorists and security forces during a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote. Officials said that the injured soldiers were stable and under treatment.

The army along with police had cordoned off Broh and Soom forest belt in Kalakote area early on Monday following information about suspicious movement.

On Tuesday, intense counter terror operations involving heavy exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces were witnessed in the area.

Official sources said that security forces suspect presence of two to three heavily armed terrorists in the jungle area, where the search operation was launched.

In the past nine months, 47 terrorists have been killed in the region. At least 37 among them were foreign terrorists and nine were locals.

