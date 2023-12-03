close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajouri encounter:Sinha meets slain havildar kin in Poonch

Rajouri encounter:Sinha meets slain havildar kin in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 03, 2023 07:56 AM IST

Majid was among the five soldiers, that included two captains, who lost their lives during the encounter in jungles of Kalakote in Rajouri district on November 22 and 23

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the family of slain havildar Abdul Majid in Ajote area of Poonch district. Sinha offered his condolences to the bereaved family and assured all assistance from the administration.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha meets the kin of havildar Abdul Majid, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, at Ajote in Poonch district on Saturday. (PTI)
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha meets the kin of havildar Abdul Majid, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, at Ajote in Poonch district on Saturday. (PTI)

Majid was among the five soldiers, that included two captains, who lost their lives during the encounter in jungles of Kalakote in Rajouri district on November 22 and 23.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Paying homage to the slain trooper, Sinha said the entire nation was proud of his valour.

“Visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri and offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for motherland. Entire nation is proud of his valour & courage. I commend our Army, J&K Police & CAPFs for well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terror ecosystem. We will intensify our operations against terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists & make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions,” the L-G said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Sinha met the ex-servicemen from the village and nearby areas.

Army had neutralised two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including commander Quari, the mastermind of Dhangri, Kandi and Rajouri attacks, in the encounter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out