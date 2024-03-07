 Ramesh Singh Arora becomes first Sikh minister in Pak Punjab - Hindustan Times
Ramesh Singh Arora becomes first Sikh minister in Pak Punjab

ByAgencies, Lahore
Mar 07, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Ramesh Singh Arora has made history as the first Sikh minister in Pakistan Punjab. He had recently been elected chairperson of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Arora also facilitated an introduction between Gill and the deputy chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb. Gill presented her with a phulkari, which he had specially brought from Ludhiana (HT File)
During the swearing-in ceremony at the governor’s house, professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill extended his congratulations to Arora, who had invited the renowned poet to the ceremony through Sri Nankana Sahib head Granthi Bhai Daya Singh and academician Kalyan Singh Kalyan.

Both Gill and Arora have had a longstanding association over the years. Arora also facilitated an introduction between Gill and the deputy chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb. Gill presented her with a phulkari, which he had specially brought from Ludhiana. On the occasion, Gill appealed for strengthened Indo-Pak relations for the sake of global peace.

