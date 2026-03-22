Random Forays | A column’s 10-year journey

I write these lines seated in the lap of nature, basking in the glow of gratitude that comes naturally in such climes. It has been 10 years of a writing journey that has encompassed myriad subjects, subtle deflections, frontal challenges and above all, a delightful sense of being able to create something of substance. Writing is, in many ways, the most blessed of all human pursuits. To be able to instantaneously create words which potentially impact the minds, perhaps even hearts, of thousands of readers, is a feeling that brooks no competition. The first instalment was published in these columns on March 20, 2016.

This column — Random Forays — began with a promise. The promise of being allowed to delve into a wide variety of topics. Yet, one had no idea that it would last for years; no inkling that it would last at all. To have been able to churn out, as a thinking friend puts it, over 260 pieces of reasonable prose, is a blessing without equal for this writer. The first ever instalment of Random Forays was titled “Calmness amid everyday bedlam” and was published on these pages on March 20, 2016. Since then, the topics have swung from one side of life’s pendulum to the other.

From pointed pokes in pieces such as “Let’s not join the bitterati” and “The battle between cynics and realists”, to feel-good forays such as “A sense of humour, even in times of despair”, this writer has thankfully been able to play around with life’s varied spectra. One has also been able to lighten the mood with write-ups such as “Breakfast with Deepika Padukone”, (which never actually took place, alas). Also popular in a humorous vein were titles like “Government is the greatest entertainer” and “The hugs of Hindustan”. The thrust, if I may be allowed to use a rather basic word, has been to elevate, to embalm, and even to ennoble. It is anybody’s guess whether the youth of today would deign to read 700 words of prose on anything. Yet, I have been pleased to often receive comments from members of Gen Z who’ve actually read some of these forays. We live, unfortunately, in times of global uncertainty, individual stress, strained relationships and breakneck speeds. These tendencies have only exacerbated over the past 10 years, thanks entirely to us humanoids. The calming voice is often a lone or, at best, a stray voice, in such a frenetic scenario. Everyone seems at the ready to grab the other’s collar without pausing to reflect upon possible ramifications.

Reading the written word is in itself an act of stability, solidity and strength. The act of reading is even an enabler of health. One has had occasion to speak and write on the vital aspect of avoidance of overthinking, which is seeping through the very fabric of our times. And one has emphasised the supreme significance of reading and writing, as opposed to scrolling and ogling!

A saintly personage whom we lost along the way used to read each word of this column and would even point out possible elements of improvement. One has been very grateful to those who have been receptive as well as full of the light of guidance in one’s journey. Not only the journey of a writer, but of life itself.

I’ve also been highly impressed with the youngish team of sub-editors who’ve handled my column over the past decade. They’ve been purely professional and entirely supportive to this writer’s creatively crazy ways!

Ramesh Vinayak, the Executive Editor of Hindustan Times, has been enormously encouraging at all times. His editorship has been the bedrock upon which this column has been sustained, and perhaps even flourished. The family and close friends have known for years that every other Saturday must be a day devoted to this most hallowed of my pursuits. At times I myself have fallen prey to what I have referred to as “Last Minute Tendencies”, in my writings. But then someone up there is very forgiving. He or She knows no limitations. We human beings limit ourselves by lowering our collective consciousness. Learning to be limitless, but in the right direction, is clearly the real foray for which we’re here.

(vivek.atray@gmail.com)