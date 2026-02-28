Ranji Trophy high: A united Jammu and Kashmir erupts in joy

Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji cricket trophy in 67 years not only triggered impromptu celebrations across the Himalayan region on Saturday but also brought the two regions together, which usually remain at loggerheads, largely due to compulsions of various political parties. People celebrating at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association office after J&K team's first-ever Ranji Trophy win, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

For the first time ever, people of the two regions, be they Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians were drenched in celebrations. Voices were galore that cricket has united both the regions of Kashmir and Jammu, bridging religious and geographical divides across the Pir Panjal.

Fans and players from both Jammu and Kashmir rooted for their team with shared pride. As soon as the news about J&K cricket team winning its first Ranji final broke, the celebrations started across the UT not only in Srinagar and Jammu cities but rural towns especially the home town of Aquib Nabi in Baramulla, who was declared as man of the series.

Former Indian player Pervaz Rasool said this victory is not a trophy but a dream of generations fulfilled. “Congratulations to Skipper Paras Bhai and the J&K cricket team for winning the prestigious Ranji Trophy. It is truly an emotional moment after 67 long years. Finally, in 2026 history has been created. This victory is not just a trophy, but a dream fulfilled for generations of cricketers and fans of J&K,” Pervaiz Rasool wrote on X.

Former J&K Ranji cricket team captain Kawaljit Singh termed it a big victory despite J&K having minimal infrastructure and grounds compared to other states. “Our boys, coaches and management put in joint efforts that had made this win possible.”

Former J&K cricketer and sports administrator Ranjeet Kalra described it as a historical victory. “Our boys have played like tigers against a formidable Karnataka side. The J&K team has shown grit and determination throughout the tournament. The whole of J&K is celebrating today.”

“Cricket Team is not just about lifting a trophy. it’s about showing the way. At a time when so much around us feels fractured, when institutions become flashpoints, when young people feel unheard, when debates over region, religion, and identity grow louder, this victory feels different. It feels personal to all of us,” said former secretary of sports council and legislator Pulwama, Waheed Parra.

The J&K’s achievement has also drawn appreciation by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

“The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions’ kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir’s journey from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful. The season was built on consistency, resilience, and season-long excellence. Auqib Nabi’s impact with the ball stood out in a demanding campaign. A historic moment for the team, coaches, and support staff. Journeys like these define the beauty of domestic cricket,” he posted on X.

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also took to X and posted, “Historic moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket. Maiden Ranji Trophy title built on belief, strong leadership from Paras Dogra and a remarkable season with the ball from Auqib Nabi. Big contributions from Shubham Pundir, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Sahil Lotra, Abdul Samad and the entire unit. Proud moment.”

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, who belongs to J&K, said, “It has been very challenging. We lost the first game against Mumbai when I was working as a member of the sub-committee. After that, we played against Rajasthan and defeated them by an innings and a few runs, and from there, there was no looking back...The journey over the past three to four years has been excellent. The players have been working very hard and beating strong sides. Every year, they have been playing one-day, T20 or longer-format matches. Overall, I am very happy to see where the team has reached today.”