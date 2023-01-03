Unknown driver booked for breaking spring post near Sukhna Lake

Seven days on, an unidentified driver was booked for damaging a spring post near Sukhna Lake on Tuesday.

In his complaint, sub-inspector (SI) Nasib Singh, who is posted at the Sukhna Lake post, said, “While patrolling the Sukhna Lake area on December 25, I found a broken spring post around 7am. On checking the CCTV footage, I saw a Mahindra Thar coming from the Rock Garden hit the spring post, and drive off towards Hira Singh Chowk at around 4.30 am.”

The number plate of the vehicle was illegible in the footage. A case under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station on January 2.