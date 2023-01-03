Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Unknown driver booked for breaking spring post near Sukhna Lake

Unknown driver booked for breaking spring post near Sukhna Lake

Updated on Jan 03, 2023 09:29 PM IST

On December 25, a Mahindra Thar coming from the Rock Garden in Chandigarh hit a spring post near the Sukhna Lake around 4.30 am; a cop came across the broken post in the morning

Seven days after the incident, an unidentified driver was booked for damaging a spring post near Sukhna Lake. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Seven days on, an unidentified driver was booked for damaging a spring post near Sukhna Lake on Tuesday.

In his complaint, sub-inspector (SI) Nasib Singh, who is posted at the Sukhna Lake post, said, “While patrolling the Sukhna Lake area on December 25, I found a broken spring post around 7am. On checking the CCTV footage, I saw a Mahindra Thar coming from the Rock Garden hit the spring post, and drive off towards Hira Singh Chowk at around 4.30 am.”

The number plate of the vehicle was illegible in the footage. A case under Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station on January 2.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
