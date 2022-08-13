Ravidas-Valmiki organisations stage protest in Jalandhar
The Valmiki and Ravidas organisations on Thursday carried out a protest here over alleged objectionable remarks made against the SC/ST community by former advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu.
The Valmiki and Ravidas samaj had earlier called for a ‘Punjab bandh’ on August 12 but the call was taken back after receiving assurance of a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann. However, Ravidas Tiger force and Valmikan Tiger force took out the protest in Jalandhar.
Jassi Talhan from Ravidas Tiger Force said that some Amritsar-based organisations decided to call off the strike.
“Our meeting was conducted with cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal but the outcome of the meeting was unsatisfactory, so we have called for a strike today and we appeal to the people to co-operate with us,” he said.
Ajay Khosla, president of Valmikan Tiger Force, said that they received proper co-operation from market associations. Though some shops opened but the members of the community got them shut.
A bike rally was also organised by the protesters and a large number of police personnel were also deputed to avoid any untoward incident.
Shashi Gill, member of Pawan Valmiki Tirath Prabandhak Committee, said that on August 11, deputy commissioner, Amritsar, stated that a meeting with chief minister Mann has been finalised on August 19 following which the decision for a strike was called off. “If our demands will not be met in the meeting, then we will start our protest,” he added.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
