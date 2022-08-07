Ravi’s Makora Pattan to have permanent bridge soon: Minister Dhaliwal
: Punjab rural development , panchayat and agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said that construction of a permanent bridge on Makora Pattan of Ravi river will begin soon, which will bring great relief to people of 7 villages living across the water body.
The minister was visiting Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur after his visit to flood-affected areas in Pathankot district.
He said that the main purpose of coming here is to devise a solid strategy to deal with a dangerous situation like floods so that people of the villages across the river and nearby do not face any problem.
On the occasion, people of the 7 villages across Ravi brought their problems to the notice of the minister. The people told him about the flow of water from the river, the upgrading of schools, the ongoing work of water supply.
Deputy commissioner Gurdaspur Mr. Mohammad Ishfaq, additional deputy commissioner (G) Dr. Nidhi Kumud Bamba, and AAP senior leader Samsher Singh and constituency in-charge Dinanagar were also present. ENDS
-
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
-
Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations. On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.
-
Faridkot jail official caught with heroin, smart phone
An assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern jail was arrested with 78gm heroin and a smart phone on Saturday, exposing chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items. Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.
-
Delhi LG Saxena suspends 11 excise officials for ‘lapses’ in city liquor policy
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension against 11 officers of the Delhi excise department for “serious lapses” in the implementation of the city's 2021-22 excise policy, said officials aware of the matter. The 11 include IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, who was the city's excise commissioner at the time, and incumbent deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari. Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment on the suspensions.
-
Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. This is Shinde's seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30. Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog's governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics