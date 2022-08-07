Ravi’s Makora Pattan to have permanent bridge soon: Minister Dhaliwal

: Punjab rural development , panchayat and agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said that construction of a permanent bridge on Makora Pattan of Ravi river will begin soon, which will bring great relief to people of 7 villages living across the water body.

The minister was visiting Makora Pattan in Gurdaspur after his visit to flood-affected areas in Pathankot district.

He said that the main purpose of coming here is to devise a solid strategy to deal with a dangerous situation like floods so that people of the villages across the river and nearby do not face any problem.

On the occasion, people of the 7 villages across Ravi brought their problems to the notice of the minister. The people told him about the flow of water from the river, the upgrading of schools, the ongoing work of water supply.

Deputy commissioner Gurdaspur Mr. Mohammad Ishfaq, additional deputy commissioner (G) Dr. Nidhi Kumud Bamba, and AAP senior leader Samsher Singh and constituency in-charge Dinanagar were also present.