Record 1,161-kg heroin seized this year: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Monday claimed to set a new benchmark by seizing highest-ever 1,161 kg of heroin this year. At least 60 encounters (exchange of fires) took place between the police parties and criminals this year, during which nine gangsters/criminals were neutralised and 127 gangsters/criminals were arrested, of which, 32 had sustained injuries. (File)

Addressing a press conference here, inspector general of police (IGP), headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the state government had enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation — to eradicate drugs from the state.

As a part of the strategy, Punjab Police have been promoting and creating awareness about Section 64-A of the NDPS Act, which provides an opportunity to a drug consumer — caught with a few grams of heroin or narcotic powder — for rehabilitation.

“This is for the first time that 65 drug consumers, caught with small quantity of drugs, availed provision of Section 64-A of the NDPS Act by pledging to undergo rehabilitation treatment,” said the IGP.

He said from January 1 to December 26, 2023, Punjab Police have arrested 14,951 drug smugglers/suppliers, including 2,424 big fish, after registering 10,786 first information reports (FIRs).

Apart from seizing a big haul of 1,161-kg heroin, police teams have also recovered 795-kg opium, 403 quintals of poppy husk, and 83.17 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state, he said, while adding that drug money worth ₹13.67 crore was recovered from drug smugglers arrested this year.

“Punjab Police have also forfeited 294 properties worth ₹127 crore of big smugglers this year, while 90 more proposals to forfeit properties worth ₹26 crore are pending with the competent authority,” said the IGP.

Recounting the achievements of police against the gangsters front in 2023, the IGP said the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) along with field units has succeeded in busting 188 gangsters/criminals modules after arresting 482 gangsters/criminals, after recovering 519 weapons.

He said at least 60 encounters (exchange of fires) took place between the police parties and criminals this year, during which nine gangsters/criminals were neutralised and 127 gangsters/criminals were arrested, of which, 32 had sustained injuries.

The IGP said the internal security has busted 13 terror modules with the arrest of 67 terrorists after recovering two rifles, 55 revolvers/pistols, two tiffin improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 2.14 kg RDX and other explosives, two hand grenades and 111 drones.

BOX:

War against drugs

Drug smugglers/suppliers held: 14,951

Big fish arrested: 2,424

Total FIRs registered: 10,786

Number of commercial quantity FIRs: 1,385