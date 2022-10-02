Reeling under staff crunch, PU likely to recruit 50 more faculty members

Reeling under an acute faculty crunch, Panjab University (PU) has initiated the process to recruit around 50 more teachers, which may include 40 assistant professors and 10 associate professors.

The teaching posts are likely be advertised this month. The varsity recently also wrote to its departments and regional centres asking them to send proposals for requirements and subject specialisation for the recruitment of assistant professors and associate professors.

A senior university official said that subject specialisation sought from the departments will be used for short-listing the candidates. The varsity had not hired new teachers since 2014 and with the varsity relieving 58 faculty staffers after the Punjab and Haryana high court vacated its 2016 stay order allowing five-year extension in retirement age to PU faculty, the varsity has been grappling with a shortage of teachers. The humanities departments have been worst affected.

Related Coverage

Re-employment cases

After relieving teachers, the university has initiated the re-employment process and a panel has been formed for the same. Several departments have sent applications for re-employment of teachers, but the panel has not recommended any case so far. As per regulations, the varsity can re-employ retired teachers for up to five more years.

Meanwhile, PUTA has requested the vice-chancellor (V-C) that all the cases of re-employment be processed on priority as per the existing norms, in the manner adopted in 2016 to handle the similar situation.

PU extends admission dates for affiliated colleges

Panjab University has extended the last date for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses (first-year and ongoing batches) till October 20 with a late fee of ₹3,000 in the affiliated colleges.

Staff crunch in figures

There are 1,378 sanctioned positions at PU, but with the varsity handing out marching orders to 58 faculty members, its overall regular faculty strength has come down to around 580, which has affected the student-teacher ratio.

While the faculty strength is critically low in some departments, no regular faculty members remain in some language departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON