Register plots in unauthorised colonies before Feb 28 deadline: Mohali DC

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 19, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain has urged residents of unauthorised colonies to complete the registration of plots in before the Punjab government’s deadline of February 28. The policy, introduced to provide relief to plot-holders with land up to 500 square yards, allows them to register their plots without obtaining no objection certificates (NOCs) from housing and urban development and local bodies departments.

Applicants must ensure that their plots are not located in restricted areas, such as land under acquisition, forest zones, or areas notified under central or state Laws. (HT File Photo)

Highlighting the necessity, the DC stated that as per the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Act, which came into effect on December 1, 2024; a new provision—Section 20 (5)—was introduced to facilitate this registration. To ensure maximum benefit, all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars across the district have been instructed to implement the policy effectively.

Jain stated that the exemption for NOCs remains valid only until February 28. Eligible individuals, those who had entered into a power of attorney or agreement to sell, on stamp paper, or possess any registered document related to land ownership before July 31, 2024, must get their plots registered before the said deadline.

Applicants must ensure that their plots are not located in restricted areas, such as land under acquisition, forest zones, or areas notified under central or state Laws. The authorities will verify compliance before approving registration, she added.

